Crystal Dunn urges USWNT to follow Ted Lasso's 'goldfish' mantra after scraping through to World Cup knockout stage

USWNT defender Crystal Dunn has urged her team-mates to put their group-stage troubles behind them and move on to thinking about the knockout stages.

WHAT HAPPENED? The current world champions headed into the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as one of the favourites to win the competition once again. However, after struggling in the group stage, scoring just four goals across their three games, questions have been asked of them as they finished a point ahead of third-placed Portugal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the USWNT's 0-0 draw against Portugal earlier today, Dunn said: "Yeah, I think for us it's really just learning from this moment, turning the page and almost being a goldfish, as Ted Lasso said, because we have to have short-term memory right now. I think for us, we have to focus on this next match. Between now and then, [we need to] just get together, be unified, and move forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt that if Vlatko Andonovski's side can click, they can go all the way just as they did in 2019. They're currently ranked as the number one women's national team in the world but failed to beat both the Netherlands and Portugal who lie ninth and 21st in the FIFA rankings respectively.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? Despite their slow start, they did qualify for the knockout stage. They'll next take to the field in their round of 16 tie on August 6 where they will face Sweden, barring a miraculous change of fortunes in Group G.