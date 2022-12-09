Can Brazil secure a semi-final berth for the ninth time?

Croatia and Brazil square off against each other to book a place in the final four after having overcome an Asian team in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia come into this game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Japan, in a goalless draw. Croatia have made it to the final four of the tournament each time they have managed to progress past the group stages, however, their record against Brazil is not great, having not registered a win in the last 4 meetings.

Brazil produced an entertaining performance in their previous game, defeating South Korea 4-1, with four different players scoring a goal each in the first half. The game also marked the return of talisman, Neymar, who picked up an injury in the first game. Brazil will be hoping to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament for the ninth time.

Croatia vs Brazil confirmed lineups

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Pasalic, Perisic

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia vs Brazil LIVE updates

Croatia and Brazil's upcoming fixtures

The winner here will come up against the winner between Morocco and Portugal in the other quarter-final tie.