WATCH: Croatia star Orsic scores beautiful curler in World Cup third-place match

Mislav Orsic put Croatia 2-1 up against Morocco with a superb strike in the bronze medal match at the World Cup.

Croatia face Morocco

Entertaining first half

Orsic bags brilliant strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup's third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco provided plenty of entertainment in Qatar on Saturday. Josko Gvardiol headed Croatia into an early lead but Morocco hit back two minutes later through Achraf Dari. Orsic then restored Croatia's advantage with a measured finish from range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orsic has scored some impressive goals for club side Dinamo Zagreb but this was just his second for Croatia. The 29-year-old may struggle to score a better one after curling it over goalkeeper Yassine Bonou from the edge of the area to put his team back in the lead right before the break.

WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Zlatko Dalic's side return to action in March against Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying.