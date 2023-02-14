Cristiano Ronaldo shares touching Valentine's Day tribute to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo showed appreciation to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with a picture and note shared in celebration of Valentine's Day.

Began dating in 2017

Moved together to Saudi Arabia

Enjoying life in Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo shared a photo of him with his arm around Rodriguez on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor!❤️ So lucky to have you in my life!"

Rodriguez reposted the image to her Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair have spent plenty of time together since Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr. They're permitted to live together despite Saudi rules, and they've been seen out and about with their children when not inside their new luxury apartment.

On the field, Ronaldo recently enjoyed a record-breaking four-goal performance against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are next in action on Friday against Al-Taawoun, meaning Ronaldo has a few days of family time before then.