Ronaldo could be rested for Juventus 'day of celebration' against Roma, hints Sarri

With the Portuguese forward unlikely to catch Ciro Immobile in the Serie A goal scoring charts, he could be given a break on Saturday

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says he may choose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the final Serie A game of the season against Roma.

Juve have already secured the Scudetto, their ninth in a row, and are just a week away from the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Lyon with a 1-0 deficit to overturn.

Ronaldo has not missed a game since the return of Italian football from the coronavirus-enforced break in June, the 35-year-old having taken his goal tally to 31 in the league to propel Juve to the title.

However, with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile four goals clear in the race to finish as top scorer, Sarri could give Ronaldo and others a rest ahead of the Lyon clash.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey may feature with a view to being fully fit to face the Ligue 1 side next week, although Paulo Dybala's recovery from a thigh problem is ongoing.

"We'll assess [who will play] today and tomorrow morning, depending on who needs to rest and who is fit to play," Sarri said on Friday. "Between tomorrow and next Friday there will be a big difference in terms of mentality. We'll need to be good at recovering all energies possible.

"Tomorrow, whoever is fit will play and we'll try to make it a day of celebration. I can see two light-hearted teams tomorrow evening, with clear heads: a beautiful game can come out of it.

"Let's see how Cristiano feels for tomorrow, he's one of the players that played the most in the entire season. With regards to Aaron Ramsey, he might be back with the team today and there are good possibilities that he plays in the Champions League.

"Dybala is with the medical staff, everything is proceeding well, but I don't know when he'll be back with the group."

Juve have reasserted their dominance over the Italian domestic football scene by seeing off Lazio, Atalanta and Inter in the Serie A title race, and Dybala says the Turin side are already thinking about making it a perfect 10 in a row.

He told The Guardian: “We’re proud of ourselves, to win nine titles in a row is incredible, and we’re already thinking about a 10th. First though we need to turn our attention to the Champions League."