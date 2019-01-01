Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Goals, assists, results & fixtures in 2019-20

How is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner adapting to life in his second season Italy after making a big-money move from Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus with a reputation as one of the most accomplished goalscorers of all time and, as you'd expect, with that comes great expectations.

The Serie A champions saw fit to fork out €100 million (£88m/$117m) for the 34-year-old for a number of reasons, but chief among those is his incredible capacity to find the back of the net.

Ronaldo's record across his career is epic and prior to his arrival in Turin he had struck 658 goals in 915 club games , with 450 of those coming in his 438 games for Real Madrid.

A habit of collecting such accolades doesn't simply abandon a player overnight and the weight of anticipation rests firmly on Ronaldo's shoulders as he navigates his second season in Italy.

He finished his debut season in Turin with 28 goals in all competitions, not quite besting the efforts of Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and Krzysztof Piatek in Serie A.

With the 2019-20 campaign under way, Goal keeps you up to date on all of Ronaldo's stats for Juve this season, including goals, assists and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2019-20 Juventus stats

Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goal of the 19-20 season in a 4-3 thriller against Napoli, netting the third goal to make it 3-0.

He then set up Aaron Ramsey's equaliser against Verona to make it 1-1, before slotting in another goal through a penalty in the second half that proved to be the winning strike.

He failed to score against Atletico Madrid in Juventus' Champions League group stage opener, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

The forward, who has a fiery relationship with Atletico fans, gestured to the home supporters after failing to cap a superb solo effort with a potential matchwinner in the dying seconds of the game.

Most took it as Ronaldo mocking the Atletico fans for being nervous, while he said after the game that it meant: “Learn, you have to learn.”

After scoring the winning goal against Verona, Ronaldo told reporters: “People like to talk too much. That’s all. People are stupid and talk too much."

Date Match Goals Assists Aug 24 Parma 0-1 Juventus 0 0 Aug 31 Juventus 4-3 Napoli 1 0 Sep 14 Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus 0 0 Sep 18 Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus 0 0 Sep 21 Juventus 2-1 Verona 1 1 Sep 24 Brescia 1-2 Juventus 0 0 Sep 28 Juventus vs SPAL 1 0 Oct 1 Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 Oct 6 Inter 1-2 Juventus 0 0 Oct 19 Juventus 2-1 Bologna 1 0 Oct 22 Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 Oct 26 Lecce 1-1 Juventus 0 0 Oct 30 Juventus 2-1 Genoa 1 0 Nov 2 Torino 0-1 Juventus 0 0

Juventus' next five games

Date Match Competition Nov 6 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus Champions League Nov 10 Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A Nov 23 Atalanta vs Juventus Serie A Nov 26 Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Dec 1 Juventus vs Sassuolo Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo 2018-19 Juventus stats When Ronaldo did not immediately hit the ground running in Serie A it wasn't long before the scrutiny intensified over the attacker's form. It took him four games - or 320 minutes - to finally find the back of the net as he struck twice in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo after drawing blanks against Chievo, Lazio and Parma. "I really wanted to score these first goals and I'm happy to have found the net," a relieved Ronaldo told Mediaset after opening his account. "This is football. The important thing is that the team wins. Obviously, I was a little tense with all the talk of Real Madrid and not scoring, but I thank my team-mates for supporting me throughout. Article continues below "I knew that I was working well and it was only a matter of time. I am adapting well to Italian football."