Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a deal worth $75 million per year.

After weeks of speculation, Ronaldo's short lived experience as a free agent has come to an end. After cutting ties with United back in November, CBS are reporting that the Portugal international has agreed terms to join Saudi outfit Al-Nassr after a medical was first mooted on Boxing Day.

More to follow...