Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez in crisis? CR7's partner responds to reports their relationship is on the rocks after alleged argument before boarding plane

Georgina Rodriguez has reacted to claims that her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is on the rocks by stating that only “idiots” believe rumours.

Portuguese star living under a microscope

Has grown accustomed to gossip

Family now based in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar and his Argentina-born partner have grown accustomed to living their lives under the brightest of spotlights. Gossip is nothing new to them, with it no surprise that questions are once again being asked of whether all is well in the Ronaldo-Rodriguez household. Georgina has, however, broken tradition by acknowledging the latest reports, with lyrics from the song ‘If I Die’ by Romeo Santos being quoted in response to those that want to spread speculation that lacks substance. Georgina has said in an Instagram post: “The envious invent the rumour, the gossip spreads it and the idiot believes it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo and Georgina are said to have become involved in a heated argument recently when boarding a plane, with voices raised despite several other people being in attendance.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and his family are now based in Saudi Arabia, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner plies his trade for Al-Nassr, with the all-time great seemingly embracing life in the Middle East as he works on a contract that reportedly earns him around £177 million ($221m) a year.