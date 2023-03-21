Cristiano Ronaldo gains 15 MILLION new Instagram followers in 30 days while Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe totals drop amid PSG struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo has gained over 15 million Instagram followers in the last 30 days, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been losing them.

Portuguese star remains most followed

Move to Middle East hasn't harmed his profile

PSG forwards seeing their numbers dip

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar, who is the most followed person on Instagram, now boasts 564m fans on the Meta-owned social network. Ronaldo’s star continues to rise despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. He did not gain the most followers on Instagram over the course of the last month, with Lottery Texts revealing that said honour goes to American singer/actress Selena Gomez, but the 38-year-old’s global appeal cannot be ignored.

Celebrity Occupation Followers (m) Followers gained Selena Gomez Singer/actress 401 22,405,110 Cristiano Ronaldo Footballer 564 15,079,650 Dwayne Johnson Actor 370 5,193,150

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo’s brand continues to grow, eternal rival Messi has seen his numbers on Instagram dip by over 570,000 in the last 30 days. His struggles at Paris Saint-Germain, with questions being asked of his future in France, are considered to have contributed to that slide, with the World Cup-winning Argentine now sat on 443m followers.

Celebrity Occupation Followers (m) Followers lost Kylie Jenner Media personality 382 806,219 Lionel Messi Footballer 443 577,653 Khaby Lame Media personality 79 476,070

WHAT NEXT? Messi’s PSG team-mate Mbappe has also slipped by over 250,000 followers to leave him on 101m in total, but his stock should continue to rise in the coming years as he attempts to cement his standing as the natural heir to Messi and Ronaldo in the best footballer on the planet stakes.