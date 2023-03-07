Cristiano Ronaldo 'could have helped' Man Utd avoid 7-0 embarrassment at Liverpool, claims Louis Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo "could have helped" Manchester United avoid their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool, according to Louis Saha.

WHAT HAPPENED? United suffered their joint-worst-ever competitive defeat on Sunday as they were hit for seven by a rampant Liverpool side at Anfield. The Red Devils squandered good chances in the first half, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford among those to fluff their lines, and Liverpool made them pay by taking the lead just before the interval, which opened the floodgates for them to score six in the second half. Former United striker Saha has now suggested that the embarrassing loss might not have happened if Ronaldo was still at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Compare.bet, Saha said: "Ronaldo’s departure marked a fresh start for United, and it gave ten Hag a blank page to draw upon, which has allowed him to establish a winning mentality at the club.

"Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top. Of course, it’s hard to know for sure, but when I see United losing 7-0 to Liverpool, I can only think that Cristiano could have helped."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford by mutual consent during the 2022 World Cup break, and subsequently joined Saudi outfit Al-Nassr on a free transfer. Since his departure, Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup and lost just two games in all competitions, but they are now lacking a natural No.9, with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst only managing one goal in his first 14 games for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED & RONALDO? Erik ten Hag's side are now looking ahead to a clash with Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is due back in Saudi Pro League action with Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad on the same day.