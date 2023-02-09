'Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than sports!' - Fans react to CR7's historic four-goal display for Al-Nassr

Dan Bernstein
|
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th career league goal as part of an impressive four-goal display for Al-Nassr on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star has been slowly finding his footing in the Saudi Pro League and now appears to be nearing top gear, as Al-Wehda defenders were simply not good enough to slow him down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is exactly the type of dominant showing Ronaldo had hoped to produce on a regular basis upon his arrival to the Middle East, as he celebrated another goalscoring landmark in style.

THE REACTION:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll try to follow up his outstanding game with another one when Al-Nassr face Al-Taawoun on February 17.

