'Perhaps my heart spoke louder than reason' - Cristiano Ronaldo admitted regret about rejoining Man Utd to Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he regrets rejoining Manchester United according to Piers Morgan, who says that the two spoke in April about the club.

Ronaldo regrets coming back to Man Utd

Says 'heart spoke louder than reason'

Called Morgan in April to discuss issues at club

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has dominated headlines this week after an interview with Morgan aired in which he attacked Manchester United and elements surrounding the club. The Portuguese striker rejoined the Red Devils just over a year ago, but Morgan said the forward regrets that decision, telling him so in a phone call in April this year.

WHAT HE SAID: In a column for The Times, Morgan recalled his conversation in the spring with Ronaldo, writing: "His dream comeback just eight months earlier had turned into a nightmare and for an hour, he passionately articulated all the problems he thought were behind the club’s demise from perennial champions under his father figure Sir Alex Ferguson, to abject mediocrity.

"'I can’t just keep ignoring what’s going on inside the club right now,” he told me. 'It’s so amateur. No defined goal, no leadership, no organisation, just a desert of ideas. The future is very dark unless things change very fast.' I asked him if he regretted going back and he sighed: 'Perhaps my heart spoke louder than reason.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: These revelations add another layer to Ronaldo's explosive interview which aired earlier this week. During the 90-minute chat, the Portuguese took aim at current manager Erik ten Hag, former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, as well as former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The striker is preparing for his team's first World Cup match as Portugal take on Ghana on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether or not he will return to United following the tournament.