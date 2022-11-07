Cremonese vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan face their penultimate Serie A game of this calendar year as they travel to Cremona to take on Cremonese on Tuesday.
The defeat at Torino at the end of October was a damaging one as the Rossoneri will trail leaders Napoli by at least six points going into this clash, despite an injury-time win against Spezia last time out.
Meanwhile, the hosts have everything to prove as they are the only side in the Italian top flight yet to record a win this season.
Cremonese vs AC Milan date & kick-off time
Game:
Cremonese vs AC Milan
Date:
November 8, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT / 1:15am IST (Nov 9)
Venue:
Giovanni Zini Stadium, Cremona
How to watch Cremonese vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the UK, the clash between Cremonese vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.
In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
Sports18 - 1 HD
Voot Select
Cremonese team news and squad
Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini will be missing a number of players for the Milan test, such as Matteo Bianchetti, Cyriel Dessers, Vlad Chiriches and Ionut Radu.
Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Hendry, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Quagliata, Meite, Pickel; Buonaiuto, Tsadjout, Okereke
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carnesecchi, Saro, Sarr
Defenders
Hendry, Valeri, Aiwu, Sernicola, Ghiglione, Quagliata, Lochoshvili
Midfielders
Vasquez, Pickel, Ascacibar, Castagnetti, Acella, Meite, Escalante, Milanese, Zanimacchia
Forwards
Baez, Ciofani, Buonaiuto, Afena-Gyan, Tsadjout, Okereke
AC Milan team news and squad
Olivier Giroud's celebration of his late winner against Spezia earned him a second yellow card and a suspension. Divock Origi will likely come in.
Other than that, Stefano Pioli will miss his usual lot of longer-term absentees in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, and goalkeeper Mike Maigan, while Davide Calabria and Alessando Florenzi are still recovering from their respective injuries.
AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebic, Krunic, Leao; Origi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Lazatic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic