'Crap!' - Vlatko Andonovski delivers brutally honest assessment of USWNT after seeing them scrape into the last-16 of 2023 Women’s World Cup

Vlatko Andonovski admits that his United States side put in a “crap” performance when scraping their way into the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Defending champions lacking a spark

Limped into the knockout rounds

Meeting with Sweden next up

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT, as current holders of a global crown, were expected to make light work of the group stage in Australia and New Zealand. They were, however, to collect just five points from three games, leading to them progressing as runners-up behind the Netherlands. Things could have been considerably worse, with only the width of the post preventing Portugal from claiming a dramatic winner in their final Group E encounter that would have seen the Portuguese move forward while dumping the Americans out. Plenty of criticism has been aimed in the direction of the U.S. since then, with Andonovski conceding that standards need to improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: Andonovski told Fox Sports when reflecting on a nervy outing against Portugal and the reaction of his star-studded squad: “I think it’s been great actually. I was a little bit worried after the Portugal game [about] how they’re going to feel and where they stand, but the group has been incredible. Some of the more experienced players actually from the get go were very energetic and very positive about the fact that we have [another] game. Nothing changed — like, yes, the performance was crap. We all know that. We have to own it. We have to take accountability. And we have to focus for the next game. Let’s make sure that we don’t have the same performance again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former players have been quick to stick the boot in on the USWNT, but those inside that camp are turning a deaf ear to the “noise” as they seek to ensure that collective focus remains locked on pursuit of the ultimate end goal.

WHAT NEXT? The United States will be back in action on Sunday when facing Sweden in the first knockout round, with Andonovski’s side looking to complete a hat-trick of World Cup triumphs having been in possession of that prestigious prize since 2015.