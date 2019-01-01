Coutinho wears child-size Bayern shirt as adult version is too big for Brazilian star

The Bundesliga official site claim that the midfielder has been forced to don a smaller jersey than his team-mates since arriving at the Allianz Arena

Philippe Coutinho has worn a child-size Bayern Munich shirt throughout the 2019-20 campaign, because the adult alternatives are too big for the Brazil international.

The former Liverpool midfielder completed a season-long loan move to Bayern from Barcelona back in August, calling his difficult spell at Camp Nou to a temporary halt.

Much was expected of the 27-year-old when he joined the Blaugrana in January 2018 after five successful years on Merseyside, but he struggled to make an impact in a side brimming with world-class talent.

Despite the fact that Coutinho helped Barca win back-to-back La Liga titles, he was widely criticised for his performances and was only able to contribute five goals in 34 domestic appearances last season.

The ex-Liverpool star was given the chance to revive his career at the Allianz Arena and has managed to gradually rediscover his best form on German soil.

Coutinho has contributed six goals and five assists to Bayern's Bundesliga cause this term, with a stunning hat-trick in a 6-1 win away at Werder Bremen on Saturday serving as a stark reminder of his unique talents .

According to the Bundesliga's official website , the Brazilian conjured up that man-of-the-match performance while wearing a child's size 176 shirt, due to him being unable to fit into any of the special 'authentic' kits.

Coutinho has apparently been forced to wear the smaller jersey in every home game of the season, which means he hasn't been able to reap the benefits of the lighter, quicker-drying adult kit.

The playmaker can, however, fit into Bayern's away and alternative kits, with the club's official sponsor Adidas reportedly now working on a home shirt which he can use for the second half of the campaign.

Coutinho featured in his side's 3-1 win over Freiburg on Wednesday and will likely be involved when Bayern play host to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The winter break will then come into play in Germany after that clash at Volkswagen Arena, with the reigning Bundesliga champions in need of another victory to stay in touch with leaders RB Leipzig.

Bayern are four points adrift in third after 16 fixtures, with Borussia Monchengladbach currently sitting in second place on goal difference.

Coutinho and company will resume domestic duties on January 19, when Bayern travel to the Olympiastadion to face Hertha Berlin.