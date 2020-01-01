‘Coutinho no risk & can be a superstar for Spurs’ – Bent urges Mourinho to pay £8m loan fee

The former Tottenham striker believes those in north London should be pulling out all the stops to land an ex-Liverpool star with a view to buying

Philippe Coutinho represents no risk for Tottenham, says Darren Bent, with the Brazilian boasting the potential to be a “superstar” in north London if an £8 million ($10m) loan fee is paid to Barcelona.

That is the price the Liga giants are said to have placed on the South American’s head when it comes to departing Camp Nou again in 2020-21.

Barca had allowed Coutinho link up with Bayern Munich in the current campaign, but that switch failed to rekindle a spark in the 27-year-old and he remains stuck on the sidelines at present.

There have been suggestions that a clean slate could be offered in Catalunya over the summer, but the expectation is that another change of scenery will be sought.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted for Coutinho, having previously starred in that division for Liverpool, and there are plenty of suitors ready to take him back to England.

Spurs are among those said to be in the mix, as Jose Mourinho seeks to add further creativity to his ranks, and Bent believes all the stops should be pulled out to get a deal pushed through.

The former Tottenham striker told Football Insider: “You’re talking about a top, top player who knows the Premier League very, very well. It’s not like you’re taking a risk.

“Coutinho’s a top player, he’s a superstar signing that Spurs need and even if it’s on loan, that’s the sort of superstar that they need to maybe encourage other superstars to come there.

“For me, I’d go all out and pay that £8 million, pay that and try and get him. £8million for a top player like him for a year?

“You take that risk because at the end, you never know, at the end of the year it might work out really, really well. He could transform Spurs into an absolute powerhouse of a team.

“I wouldn’t even consider it – I’d just do it.”

Coutinho previously spent six years with Liverpool, taking in 201 appearances and scoring 54 goals.

The Reds are not expected to join the hunt for his signature despite boasting fond memories of their time together, which is leaving the door open for others to make a move.