Courtois gets ‘brick wall’ tattoo to honour Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois has unveiled a new tattoo of a brick wall on his arm, to honour his goalkeeping heroics for Real Madrid in their Champions League Final triumph over Liverpool.

The Belgian turned in a stunning performance in goal as Los Blancos edged the Reds in Paris to end their four-year wait to be crowned kings of Europe once more.

Having sometimes come under fire for his performances since his arrival from Chelsea, it marked one of the finest games of the shot-stopper's career - and now he has further celebrated his performance with a spot of ink.

What has Courtois got tattooed?

Taking to Instagram, Courtois showcased his new piece, revealing a funky, stylised design of a brick wall, overlaid with his initials and shirt number.

The piece represents his clean sheet during the match at Stade de France, as he saw off a flurry of dramatic Liverpool chances in calm and composed fashion.

His efforts earned him the Man of the Match accolade - making him the first goalkeeper to win the prize in the Champions League Final since Edwin van der Sar for Manchester United in 2008.

How has Courtois fared at Madrid?

Originally signing for the club in 2018, the goalkeeper has enjoyed his fare share of success since making the leap from Chelsea, with two La Liga crowns to his name in addition to the Champions League.

But it will be fair to say that it is his most recent campaign that has helped cement his reputation at Santiago Bernabeu, after Madrid previously faltered in Europe under his watch and their top-flight hold was broken by rivals Atletico Madrid.

Now, he is arguably the undisputed number one shot-stopper in Europe again - and will be central to the Blancos' hopes of a successful defence across multiple fronts this coming season.

