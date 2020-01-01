Could Dessers be Nigeria's star of 2021 despite Genk move?

The forward was the match-winner on his debut, continuing the 25-year-old’s positive trajectory despite a surprising return to Belgium

For Cyriel Dessers, the 2019/20 season may be reviewed with a tinge of sadness given a hugely prolific campaign with Heracles Almelo was truncated with eight games to go.

The 25-year-old was joint-top scorer in the Eredivisie after 26 games, level with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis, even though he was playing in a side with lesser technical quality. Interestingly, of his haul, only one came from the penalty spot, whereas Berghuis netted seven from 12 yards. While this isn’t a slight on penalties, given they still have to be converted, it remains arguably the easiest way to score.

Last year’s turnaround was pleasing to see given he’d endured a frustrating 18/19 at Utrecht where he made only 11 appearances all season, scoring three goals. This immediately put him on Nigerians’ radar given he’s eligible to represent the West African nation through his mother, and his willingness to play for the country was music to the ears of Super Eagles supporters.

“I know it's a strong ambition of mine, but sometimes you need to stay focused and not get distracted as a professional footballer,” Dessers told BBC Sport in February. "Everyone in the family is hoping — and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career. To get a chance to stand at the door is a step forward.”

Those words were gratifying to hear as Nigerians had grown tired and frustrated with the tendency to chase players not interested in representing the three-time African champions. This time, however, it was no fool’s errand on the Nigeria Football Federation’s part with the forward enthused by the prospect of representing the Super Eagles.

He’d secured a 'dream' call-up for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in March but the pandemic put his aspirations on ice.

Dessers has since reiterated his desire to play for Gernot Rohr’s team after recent reports claimed he’d been in contact with Belgium, the country of his birth.

“They made a story from nothing. I didn’t even talk with Belgium and then they make a story,” Dessers told AOI last week “I said I hoped for a call [from Nigeria] in September, but that’s not even sure. That’s the coach who decides, it’s not in my hands. It’s just the click-bait sites who take things out of context and make juicy titles.”

In truth, those words will have further endeared him to the African nation’s followers, who probably kept a keen eye on his Genk debut vs Zulte Waregam on Sunday afternoon. He scored from the spot to complete the away side’s comeback win, but his involvement in countryman Paul Onuachu’s equalizer was striking.

Dessers made the most of a long punt downfield from Tobe Leysen, held the ball up well to occupy the home side’s centre-backs Olivier Deschacht and Ewoud Pletinckx. This allowed Onuachu ghost into the box unmarked, and the towering forward finished expertly on his weaker foot to level for the Smurfs nearly 20 minutes after his introduction.

The turnaround was just what the doctor ordered for Hannes Wolf’s side, who wanted to begin this campaign with a win after last season’s disastrous title defence. De Smurfen, led to a first title in eight years by Philippe Clement, were disappointingly in seventh before the First Division was halted and they’ll hope their new main striker is as successful as Mbwana Samatta was before the Tanzania striker’s move to Aston Villa in January.

From a Nigerian perspective, the emergence of Dessers has opened up more possibilities for Rohr, given the upward trajectory of current main striker Victor Osimhen, who was the undoubted star of 2019. After Odion Ighalo’s retirement, there were doubts as to where the goals will come from but Osimhen’s expedited development, Dessers’ rise to prominence and even Kelechi Iheanacho's mini-resurgence at Leicester City proves those fears were somewhat premature.

Still, as an observer, returning to Belgium seemed a bizarre choice by the ex-Heracles man. The First Division isn’t a significantly stronger league than the Eredivisie, evidenced by Uefa’s coefficient ranking of Belgium (eighth) and the Netherlands (ninth) at the start of 19/20.

Genk haven’t also been consistent participants in the Champions League – this season was their first appearance the UCL in eight years – so it was strange that Dessers opted to return to the Belgian top flight when he, maybe, could have waited for that big move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

At 25, he’s about to enter his prime years, and a sideways move to the First Division not only seemed ill-advised but also short-sighted.

A lot can change in a year, as Osimhen’s last 12-to-18 months have proved. Regardless, the Napoli man’s age and higher ceiling were major elements on his side and the jury remains out on whether Dessers can truly be Nigeria’s star of 2021.