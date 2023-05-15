Could Andy Robertson force Kostas Tsimikas out of Liverpool? Greek defender reacts to transfer talk

Kostas Tsimikas has responded to the transfer talk suggesting that competition with Andy Robertson could force him out of Liverpool.

Full-back faces fierce competition for places

Not seeing as many minutes as he would like

Has given no thought to a move elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The Greece international defender has been at Anfield since 2020, but has taken in just 59 appearances for the Reds. He has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while in England, but made only eight Premier League starts in the current campaign. That lack of game time is due to the presence of Scottish left-back Robertson, with Tsimikas seeing a potential summer move elsewhere speculated on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tsimikas has reacted to those rumours by telling Greek publication Gazzetta: “To tell the truth, I haven't thought of myself in the colours of another team, especially in England. I try to be focused and give my best for the team I play for. Liverpool is the team that has raised me in football. From the people who work in the club, to the chefs, you see that everyone is equal, they see you as a person here. From day one they hugged me tight, loved me, showed me the way, everything I want is here. There is no better atmosphere in a team I think. So, I haven't thought about it (leaving).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Tsimikas claims to have no exit thoughts, he does admit to being left frustrated at times by his lack of regular minutes. He added: “This is very difficult for me. Because many times I come here happy, full, ready to give everything. I go out on the field, I give everything and in the end I don't play and that's not easy. I understand, we are 22 players, we can't all play. It's very difficult and people can't understand it, because people only see how much money the footballer gets, what a life he leads and all this. For me this is the most difficult, at times you have to come to terms with some situations that make you feel very disadvantaged. You ask yourself 'what do I need to do more of? What do I need to improve on? Am I not good?'. And that's how all the problems start.”

WHAT NEXT? Tsimikas is tied to a contract at Liverpool through to 2025 and Jurgen Klopp will be reluctant to part with a useful member of his squad that adds important depth in a key area of the field.