Cote d’Ivoire winger Zaha and Nigeria target Olise inspire Crystal Palace to stunning win over Southampton

Cote d’Ivoire attacker Wilfried Zaha and Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze were the heroes as Crystal Palace edged Mohammed Salisu’s Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Oriol Romeu opened the scoring on the day for the home side before the visitors turned the matchday 35 fixture around at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The result sends The Eagles up to 12th on the league table, three places above the disappointed Saints.

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, Cote d’Ivoire target Marc Guehi and DR Congo eligible Jean-Philippe Mateta were also in action for Palace who introduced Nigeria and Algeria prospect Michael Olise in the second half but left Senegal star Cheikhou Kouayate on the bench the whole time.

In action for Southampton was Nathan Tella, who remains eligible to represent Nigeria at international level, but Mali winger Moussa Djenepo was an unused substitute.

Romeu put Southampton in the lead in the ninth minute, rising above his marker to head home from James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

On the hour mark, Eze drew Palace level with a low shot after Nathaniel Clyne delivered a ball from wide into the box.

The match looked headed for a draw until the second minute of stoppage when Zaha, having replaced Mateta in the 64th minute, found space at the edge of the box to fire a low shot past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

It was the Ivorian’s 12th goal of the season but the strike was not his only high moment in the game as his second-half substitution into the fixture saw him overtake former Nigeria and Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu to become the third most-capped African Player in Premier League history.

Only former Cote d’Ivoire and Arsenal defender Habib Kolo Toure (353) and erstwhile Nigeria striker Shola Ameobi (298) have played more games than Zaha (274).

Eze and Schlupp did not last the entire duration of Saturday's game, unlike Ayew and Guehi.

For Southampton, Salisu played the full 90 minutes, keeping his place in the starting team despite scoring an own goal in last week’s 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.