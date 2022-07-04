Cosafa 2022: Malawi defender Chirwa loses passport at OR Tambo International Airport

The defender has returned home but is expected to rejoin his teammates when the issue is sorted out

Malawi defender Gomezgani Chirwa could miss the upcoming Cosafa Cup tournament after he lost his passport at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Flames touched down on Saturday ahead of the regional competition that will begin on Tuesday, but Chirwa - who plays for Nyasa Big Bullets - had to return home due to the loss of the vital document.

"However, defender Gomezgani Chirwa returned home after he lost his passport at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg," the Football Association of Malawi said.

"Chirwa is expected to join the team on Tuesday once he sorts out his passport issue."

The federation also gave updates on other players expected to take part in the competition. Polokwane City striker Khuda Myaba and three Mighty Mukuru Wanderers players; Stanley Sanudi, Chiukepo Msowoya, and Yamikani Chester, joined the team in Durban on Sunday evening.

Mozambique-based midfielder John Banda and winger Peter Banda are expected to join their Flames teammates on Monday.

The South African nation, which is being accommodated at Garden Court Southern Beach, had their first training session at Chatsworth Stadium.

Malawi will start their campaign against Lesotho on July 6 before entertaining Eswatini two days later. The Flames will battle Mauritius in their last group game on July 10.

Malawi’s Cosafa Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Clever Mkungula,

Article continues below

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Paul Ndhlovu, Blessings Mpokera, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani, Kelvin Kadzinje, Dan Chimbalanga, Sankhani Mkandawire,

Midfielders: John Banda, Chimwemwe Idana, Peter Banda, Yamikani Chester, Micium Mhone, Chikoti Chirwa, Lloyd Njaliwa, Patrick Maungulu,

Strikers: Frank Mhango, Khuda Muyaba, Stenie Davie, Chikukepo Msowoya, Schumaker Kuwali.