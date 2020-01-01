Coronovirus: Cameroon legend Mboma loses family member

The former African Footballer of the Year announced the sudden demise of his uncle who fell victim to the global pandemic

Former Cameroon and PSG forward Patrick Mboma has lost his uncle, Achille Essome Moukouri, to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old took to social media to confirm the death and urged Cameroonians to stay in self-isolation in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Minister of Public Health in Cameroon, the country has recorded 56 positive cases of the virus as on Monday morning.

Earlier this month, the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Central African nation forced the indefinite suspension of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan), which was scheduled to take place in April.

Mboma is not in Cameroon at the moment, but he got the "awful news" from his mother on Monday.

"Awful news! A call from my mother this morning to tell me that I just lost my uncle Achille Essome Moukouri at 05:00," Mboma tweeted.

"Thank you Covid -19. To all those who think in Cameroon that these are just stories, I beg you, stay confined. It's the only thing to do."

Affreuse nouvelle! Un appel de ma mère ce matin pour m'annoncer que je viens de perdre mon oncle Achille Essome Moukouri à 05:00

Merci #Covid-19

À tous ceux qui pensent au Cameroun que ce ne sont que des récits, je vous supplie, restez confinés. C'est la seule chose à faire! — Patrick Magic MBOMA (@MBOMAPatrick) March 23, 2020

Mboma played 57 international games for Cameroon, scoring 33 goals in total, and he was a member of the Indomitable Lions' squad which won the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and participated at the 1998 and 2002 Fifa World Cup tournaments.