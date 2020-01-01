'We can't wait' - Marcelo eager for La Liga's return

Spanish football was suspended in March due to Covid-19, and the Real Madrid full-back says he has been eagerly awaiting the game's return

Real Madrid star Marcelo said he cannot wait for the La Liga season to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis but the league will return with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

On Friday, Spain's Higher Council of Sport (CSD) said it had agreed the resumption plans with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga.

The CSD issued a statement that confirmed plans for the season to end on July 18-19.

Real Madrid were two points behind defending champions and leaders Barcelona with 11 rounds remaining, as La Liga's title race remains wide open as players prepare for a return to play.

With that race still on and after missing out on games for nearly three months, Marcelo says he can't wait to get back on the field to compete again.

"We'd never gone so long without being able to train out on the pitch and our desire to play football has been growing ever since we stopped," Brazilian full-back Marcelo told Real Madrid TV. "Now we're close to getting going again and we can't wait.



"It's been different to what we're used to. We have to take the positives from it and now we're used to the routine; it's not like it used to be but everything's good.

"We're all healthy, the training sessions have been fantastic in recovering our rhythm. Having not touched a ball for so long, when you go back out on the pitch you've lost your touch a bit, but now we just can't wait to start playing games."

Marcelo has featured in 18 matches for the club this season, with 10 of those appearances coming in La Liga play.

While Real Madrid remain in the title chase in La Liga, the Spanish powerhouses are also still alive in the Champions League.

Real Madrid booked their spot in the round of 16 after finishing second being Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage, sealing a clash with Manchester City.

The English side won the first leg, 2-1, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus cancelling out a finish from Isco.