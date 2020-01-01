Coronavirus: Fecafoot to offer financial support to Cameroon clubs

The Cameroonian football body disclosed the federation will be providing help for teams in the country amid the pandemic

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has announced plans to provide special support for domestic clubs in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Benjamin Didier Banlock, secretary-general of the federation, said they are keen to cushion the impact of the scourge.

Since the confirmation of its first case in March, Cameroon has recorded 996 cases of the coronavirus with 22 deaths recorded, as of Saturday.

More teams

Since the halt of football activities in the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Fecafoot has disclosed they will offer the palliatives to players and officials to cope.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, Presidents, The Covid-19 pandemic, which rages around the world, affects all sectors of life, in particular sports," the statement read.

"The government of the Republic has taken health measures since March 17, 2020, to respond to the Coronavirus. In accordance with these decisions and following Fifa and Caf, Fecafoot has suspended all its competitions throughout the national territory.

"This cessation of activities, in particular professional and women's football championships, deprives players of their main source of income and installs them in uncertainty, excitement or even precariousness prejudicial to the stability of the teams and to good recovery competitions at the end of the health crisis.

Article continues below

"Fecafoot, after consultation with the Transitory Technical Committee (CTT) and the Cameroon Women's Football League (LFFC), has decided to provide special support to 25 players and supervisors from each of the Elite One teams, from the 'Elite Two and to 20 players and supervisors of the First Division of the Women's Football League.

"For this purpose, you will be kind enough to return to us within 24 hours the list of managers and players selected by your club according to the attached form.

"By inviting you to continue to observe the barrier gestures, we count on your kind collaboration."