Coronavirus: Elneny & Lauren send support message to Arsenal manager Arteta

The Gunners boss tested positive for the virus that is affecting not just football, but the world at large

Former Arsenal defender Lauren and on-loan midfielder Mohamed Elneny have sent their best wishes to Mikel Arteta after the Spanish manager tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.

Following the diagnosis, Arteta started his self-isolation as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus while the club's London Colney training centre was shut down.

Lauren, a member of the Invincibles, shared his concern with the widespread of Covid-19 across the world and prayed for a quick recovery for those infected.

Meanwhile, Elneny who is on a season-long loan in Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, also sent relieving note to his parent club and wished Arteta a quick recovery in his fight against the pandemic.

"Get well soon, Mikel Arteta. I want to send my support to everyone at Arsenal and those suffering from coronavirus. Sending good vibes," Lauren tweeted.

"I wish the best for everyone in Arsenal family and a quick recovery to Mikel Arteta and I hope the rest of the team stay safe and healthy and I wish all the best and quick recovery for all the people who were tested positive may Allah cure you quickly," Elneny tweeted.

The spread of Covid-19 in England has forced the Premier League to postpone the 2019-20 season until April 3.