Coronavirus: Banyana Banyana star Fulutudilu on life in Finland

Amid the lockdown in the country, the striker is confident the pandemic will soon be over for activities to return as usual

Aland United new signing Ode Fulutudilu has urged the people of South Africa to support one another to combat the coronavirus.

Banyana Banyana striker joined the Finish Naisten Liiga outfit for a year but is yet to get on the field since ending her one-season spell at Spanish side Malaga due to the outbreak.

The 30-year-old forward is in Finland, where 25 have died from 1,882 people that have contracted the virus which has shut down football activities in the European nation.

Despite being away from the country, the Banyana star urged her fellow citizens to stick together in the eye of the pandemic despite five deaths recorded from 1505 cases in the Southern African nation.

"I am doing fine here in Finland. I wish all amazing South Africans, even though we may not all be on the same boat when it comes to this virus we are all on the same journey," Fulutidulu told Goal.

"We need to follow the instructions of the president and trust his leadership. Let us all do the right things so that life may continue as normal as soon as possible.

"We must help one another as not everyone has the resources they need to get through this period.

"We are strong and we are more than able to come out of this even stronger as individuals and families. It will take all of us to rebuild the country after this but with Ubuntu anything is possible."

Following the scourge globally, Fulutudilu will be hoping for the situation to return to normal as she sought to recover her fine form in Finland.