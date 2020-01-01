Coronavirus: African stars Zaha, Ndidi, Mahrez and Drogba respond to Covid-19

How African stars are responding to the coronavirus pandemic during football's lockdown

Africa continues to express mixed emotions surrounding the continents top footballers and what they get up to during the football lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Since the suspension of many major leagues across the world last week, the continent's top stars continue to update followers of their upkeeps using social media.

It was no different this weekend as Crystal Palace's Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha —whom it has been revealed, has opened one of his rental apartments to victims - revealed that he was still thinking of more ways he can offer help via an Instagram post.

More teams

Zaha was among a host of the continents football stars, including former African Football the Year and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Riyad Mahrez and Wilfred Ndidi who took to social media to continue to raise awareness.

Anglo-Tanzanian teenager and Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga was confirmed by his club to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 17-year-old would also confirm the news via his Twitter account and ensured the club's fans he was taking the correct measures.

Thank you everyone for your messages. Me and my family are all well and are following the correct protocol. Hope everyone stays safe 💙 https://t.co/HfnVaxe7Zd — Haji Mnoga #37 (@hajimnoga) March 21, 2020

Former Nigeria striker Julius Aghahowa turned to the Bible for guidance and shared a comforting message via social media as the pandemic continues to spread across the globe.

Whilst in Germany, Morocco and Schalke star Amine Harit, added another questionable offence.

The 22-year-old, who hit top form for the Bundesliga side, was evidently bored of confinement and earned himself a verbal warning form the club after disregarding advice on the coronavirus pandemic to visit a shisha bar on Thursday night.

In Turkey, with the Super Lig finally joining the hiatus due to the pandemic, Nigeria star Ogenyi Onazi of Denizlispor posted this video of his workout on his Instagram account.

Leicester City's Nigerian midfielder Ndidi paid homage to the staff in the healthcare system for their continued efforts in the wake of Covid-19, calling them his 'real heroes' in a cryptic Twitter post.

The real heroes 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xPIrhxF4Fz — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 21, 2020

Ghana's Germany based defender Kasim Nuhu was the most recent Black Star to feature in the Ghana Football Association's series of educational posts about this pandemic.

In the latest post, the defender educated Ghanaians about the importance of hygiene in the bid to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In another educational post on Twitter, Chelsea legend Drogba urged fans across the continent to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously and adhere strictly to measures provided by the government.

Tous ensemble contre le Corona virus pic.twitter.com/5B5zTLVvgc — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 20, 2020

Article continues below

Like Drogba, Manchester City's Algeria star Mahrez took to Twitter to send his own plea, urging football lovers to obey health authorities and stay at home, as per the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation, to reduce the risk of being infected by the coronavirus.