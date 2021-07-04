Copa America 2021 final: When it is, venue, TV channel, streaming & how many fans can attend

Everything you need to know about the continental decider, including the date and time, and TV coverage

Brazil became the surprise last-minute host of Copa America 2021 after it emerged that Argentina and Colombia would not be able to co-host the South American tournament.

The fourth Copa since 2015, the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have been to the fore, with Argentina and Brazil among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

With the competition heading towards a conclusion, Goal brings you all you need to know about when the final is, how to watch it on TV and more.

When is the Copa America 2021 final?

The Copa America 2021 final will be played on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 9pm local time in Brazil.

Due to time difference, in the United Kingdom (UK), it will strictly take place on Sunday July 11 at 1am BST.

In the United States (U.S.) it will be played at 8pm ET on Saturday July 10.

How to watch Copa America 2021 final live on TV & stream online

UK TV channel UK streaming BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer

BBC has the broadcast rights for the Copa America in the UK and it will be available to watch live on the BBC Red Button service. It will be available to stream live online through the BBC iPlayer.

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming Fox Sports 1 / Univision TUDN app / Univision NOW / Fox Sports app

Fox Sports 1 and Univision will show the Copa final on TV in the U.S., with streaming platforms such as the TUDN app, Univision NOW and the Fox Sports app also showing the game.

Which teams are in the Copa America 2021 final?

One of Brazil or Peru will play Argentina or Colombia in the Copa America 2021 final.

The teams will be confirmed on Wednesday July 7 (in the UK) following the conclusion of the second of the two semi-final games.

Where is the Copa America 2021 final being played?

Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America 2021 final.

It is the second Copa final in a row that the iconic venue will host, having last been the stage for the 2019 Copa America final, and the third time overall.

Situated in the Maracana region of Rio de Janeiro, the stadium is one of the biggest football grounds in the world and has played host to two World Cup finals as well as the Olympics.

First opened in 1950, its current capacity comes in at just under 80,000 for football matches, but the venue remarkably held nearly 200,000 spectators in the past.

How many fans can attend the Copa America 2021 final?

Fans are not expected to be permitted to attend the Copa America 2021 final due to public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

No spectators have attended any of the competition's games and, while there have been some rumours of a limited number being allowed into the Maracana, nothing official confirms that suggestion.

