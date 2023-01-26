'Congratulations!' - Guardiola responds to question about his decision to sell Zinchenko & Gabriel Jesus to table-toppers Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has no regrets over selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus opted for a fresh challenge and made a £45 million ($50m) move to the Gunners in the summer along with Zinchenko, who cost another £30 million ($36m). Both players have established themselves as vital cogs in Mikel Arteta's system to help propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. However, Guardiola is not bitter about the pairs success away from Manchester City and has wished them well for the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the two sides' FA Cup clash, Guardiola told reporters: "Oleks and Gabriel have been amazing with us. I have incredible respect for them as a person and then as football players. Of course, we want to beat them. But with all the success they had, their families, well, I am more than delighted. If it has happened, it Is because the players and both the clubs agreed with that.

"Many times Oleks could have left but he said, 'No, no I want to stay, I want to stay', and he stayed. Gabriel the same. They were here for a lot of years and they needed a new challenge. Arsenal wanted them and it happened in a natural way. So, if it's going well for them, congratulations. You have to try to beat them, be close to them, tomorrow, next weeks, later in the season and in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, Jesus, while discussing his reasons for leaving City, admitted to ESPN Brasil that he grew tired of Guardiola's demands and is "free" again at Arsenal. The striker has five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances for Arsenal but is currently out of action with a knee injury.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns in a FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.