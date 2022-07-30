Community Shield: African fans unimpressed by Manchester City striker Haaland, high praise for Liverpool’s Nunez

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and his Liverpool counterpart Darwin Nunez were the subject of discussion by African fans online following the Community Shield on Saturday.
While Nunez played a part in two goals, earning a penalty and scoring the third as Liverpool won 3-1, Haaland endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal and fans seem to have made up their minds, albeit prematurely, on whom between the two will have a successful season.
I think we can all agree that Nunez of Liverpool is greater that Haaland of Manchester City #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/71BKmWF6Wm— Agba Influencer #BBNaijaUpdates (@tweetsbygoody) July 30, 2022
Haaland's missed opportunity 😂❌#LIVMCI— SHA3WAZA (@SHA3WAZA_2) July 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/U6bSj3tnrx
Just Retweet if you see this. Ei Haaland pic.twitter.com/F127jMH2ol— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) July 30, 2022
No wayyy!!!! This guy is finished before Premier league starts 😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀😂😂😂 #halaand #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/1baLOJJbRE— Husnayn (@HusnaynLFC) July 30, 2022
Haaland failed to score these easy goals, Timo Werner is clear! pic.twitter.com/Pg92WveS1x— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) July 30, 2022
Erling Haaland had just 16 touches in 90minutes against Liverpool.— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) July 30, 2022
The Viking walked in the shadows of Virgil🙄 pic.twitter.com/uSmRzS1qeB
Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland are going to make Romelu Lukaku look like prime Luis Suarez 💀💀💀 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/8aDKnT6QFu— badboy.jeremy (@badboy_jeremy1) July 30, 2022
Lukaku after watching Nunez and haaland first touch in England. 😹 pic.twitter.com/RFSr9XDG1C— Stunnă 🧘🏽 (@OJ_Stunner) July 30, 2022
Some fans feel Nunez was incomparable to Haaland after his performance.
Darwin Nunez stole the highlight of the show. Wonderful performance from liverpool— Olaoluwa 🇺🇸 (@olaoluwa_fm) July 30, 2022
#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/tDecw1FsFt
Nunez 20 mins played 1 goal— Hashtag LFC (@hashtagDgreat) July 30, 2022
Haaland 93 minutes played 0#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/XOv2MdzKdF
Darwin Nunez conquers haaland on their second meet on the grand stage👏— Dani_el (@danieljessy7) July 30, 2022
LVP 3 - 1 MNC pic.twitter.com/cvWYY9DMXh
To those who trolled Darwin Nunez:#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/HZygkvD2Um— hameed (@_hameedk17) July 30, 2022
The Haaland we were expecting today— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) July 30, 2022
vs
the Haaland that showed up pic.twitter.com/V2ZK2RMw1W
Borussia Dortmund realizing they have sold the wrong Haaland to Manchester City pic.twitter.com/cejqYxM1OE— Kojo Darko🇬🇭 (@kojodarkoo) July 30, 2022
However, some fans think it is too early too start comparing the two strikers.
Not Haaland’s day but he’ll definitely come good.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 30, 2022
Dragging Haaland is ok.. He and his mates underperformed, and rightly deserves the bashing.— The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) July 30, 2022
But don't come insulting when it's your turn. E go reach everyone, the season is veryyyyyy long pic.twitter.com/jGkpY3uJrE
Others feel the contrasting performances of the two forwards will heighten competition even further between City and Liverpool.
Nunez scored against Man City before Haaland.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 30, 2022
A first competitive goal before the Man City giant.
Battle line is drawn.
Norwegian striker Haaland joined City in May from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million, coming in with a huge reputation as one of the world’s leading strikers, having netted 86 goals in 89 matches for the Black and Yellow in just two-and-a-half seasons.
Nunez, meanwhile, signed for Liverpool for a deal of up to £85 million following two successful years at Portuguese giants Benfica where he managed 48 goals in 87 games.
The Uruguay forward was particularly impressive last season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions, to make him one of the most sought-after players this summer before Jurgen Klopp’s side won the race.