Collins’ Paderborn hold Fortuna Dusseldorf to goalless draw in Bundesliga restart

The Nigerian full-back played from start to finish with nothing able to separate both sides upon the league’s return

Jamilu Collins took the field as Paderborn played out a goalless draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf in a return to Bundesliga weekend fixtures on Saturday.

The German top-flight has been paused since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected more than four million people across the world including 175,000 in Germany. The Bundesliga became the first European football league to resume with others expected to follow suit later this month and in June.

There was very little action at the Merkur Spiel-Arena with both teams registering one shot on target each and ball possession spit at 50-50.

Collins had a decent outing for the entire 90 minutes he played, making 84 touches, 43 accurate passes (72%) and won three of 10 total duels.

The Nigeria international has now played 22 times in the Bundesliga, all of them starts.

There were other Africans on display for Paderborn on Saturday afternoon with Christopher Antwi-Adjei playing 88 minutes and replaced by Anthony Evans. The 26-year-old had two shots (off-target), one which was a big chance missed.

Tunisia international Mohamed Drager played on the opposite flank of Collins for the entire game with 69 touches, 43 accurate passes (89%), six accurate long balls from eight and three clearances.

Moroccan-born Abdelhamid Sabiri came on for Kai Proger in the remaining 17 minutes of play.

18-year old Ghanaian Kelvin Ofori was an unused substitute for Dusseldorf. He has only played once in the Bundesliga this season which came in a 1-1 draw with Mainz, the weekend before football activities were suspended.

The result leaves Paderborn rooted to the bottom of the log with 17 points, nine points away from safety. Dusseldorf meanwhile occupy the relegation play-off spot with 26 points.

Paderborn host Hoffenheim next while Dusseldorf travel to the RheinEnergie Stadion to tackle FC Cologne.