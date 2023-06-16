'I have to coach Gio Reyna like every other player' - Gregg Berhalter eager to rebuild relationship with 'game-changer' after being rehired as USMNT head coach

Gregg Berhalter says that he is ready to rebuild his relationship with Gio Reyna after their controversial falling out after the World Cup.

Berhalter ready to repair relationship

Sees Reyna as game-changer

Returning USMNT boss to take charge after Gold Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter was rehired as USMNT head coach on Friday following a six-month search that brought U.S. Soccer right back to the boss from last cycle. Berhalter's contract had expired after the World Cup, with the hiring process then delayed by the need to find a new sporting director.

It was also complicated by a feud involving Berhalter and the Reyna family, with the latter revealing a domestic violence incident involving the former after he criticized their son's attitude in what he believed was an off-the-record speech. An independent investigation cleared Berhalter to return, and his first real task will be repairing his relationship with his talented midfielder.

Berhalter said that he plans to meet with Reyna at some point before the September window as he acknowledged the need for Borussia Dortmund midfielder to take a vacation after the Nations League final.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gio is an important player in this team," Berhalter said. "He's an extremely talented individual and I have the obligation and the commitment to coach him like a coach every other player. I want to get the best out of him. We know that, if we can unlock his talents, he's going to be a game-changer for this program. There's work to do and part of it is working together with Matt [Crocker] and trying to build rebuild the relationship that we know will be important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's return comes after several players publicly backed him, with Christian Pulisic the most vocal about wanting him to return. His appointment comes after the USMNT played six months under interim coaches, with Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan, both assistants under Berhalter, serving in that role.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will face Canada on Sunday in the Nations League final before turning focus toward the defense of their Gold Cup trophy. Berhalter will take charge after the Gold Cup campaign, with Callaghan set to lead the team through the tournament.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!