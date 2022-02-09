Club World Cup: Mosimane rues red card after 'unlucky' Al Ahly's defeat to Palmeiras 

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane felt that his side were unlucky following their defeat to Palmeiras on Tuesday night.



The Egyptian football heavyweights succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to a strong Palmeiras side in the 2021 Fifa World Cup semi-final at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Raphael Veiga opened the scoring in the first half, before the Sao Paulo-born player set up Dudu, who scored after the restart to seal the Brazilian side's comfortable win.



Mosimane was left to rue stand-in captain Ayman Ashraf’s red card as the 30-year-old defender was sent off with nine minutes left on the clock.



“Tonight’s game was very difficult, especially in the last thirty minutes," Mosimane said on the club's official website.



"We tried to come back in the score despite conceding two goals, but we were unlucky. We played a good game and we tried to add more attacking power in the second half.



“The team’s performance was affected by Ayman Ashraf being sent off. It happened in a crucial time of the game, as we were trying to ‏score and equalize the result.”



Al Ahly's hopes of reaching the final of club football's biggest tournament for the first time ended and they will now take part in the third-place playoff match again.



They will face either Premier League giants Chelsea or Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the playoff match at Al Nahyan on Saturday.



The Red Eagles finished third in last year's Club World Cup finals in Qatar and they will be hoping to clinch a bronze medal at the global tournament for the second year running.