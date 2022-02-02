Club World Cup: Al Ahly handed Mosimane blow, tests positive for Covid-19

Al Ahly have announced their head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their opening match at the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup finals.



The reigning African champions are scheduled to take on Mexican side Monterrey in the second round match at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.



Mosimane, who has won back to back Caf Champions League titles with the Egyptian football heavyweights, is currently isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus.



However, Al Ahly did not confirm whether or not the South African mentor will be on the bench when they take on the reigning North American champions.



"Ahmed Abu Abla, the team's doctor, has stated that Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly head coach, tested positive for Covid-19," a club statement read on Wednesday.

"Abu Abla said that Mosimane underwent another Covid-19 test today.

"The team's doctor added that our coach's condition is stable and he is currently self-isolated."



Mosimane's compatriot and one of his key attackers, Percy Tau is set to miss the game against Monterrey due to an injury that he suffered last weekend.



The Red Eagles confirmed that the Bafana Bafana international began his recovery programme at their training base in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.