Clownaldo?! Juventus star and Salah get in the Halloween spirit with ghoulish costumes

The Portugal international was just one of the players to show off their fun side, while in Mexico fans were treated to a special festive team photo

They work hard, and they play hard. Cristiano Ronaldo and other top football stars let their hair down on Thursday by showing off a succession of elaborate outfits to mark Halloween.

The Juventus star wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of the day with his efforts to scare the wits out of his team-mates in Turin.

An Instagram video showed Ronaldo - or should that be Clownaldo - stalking the Juve hallways in evil harlequin dress, with a second clown apparently bearing the brunt of his muscular physique.

Indeed, the clown motif, doubtlessly inspired by films like IT and Joker , was a particular favourite with footballers for this October 31.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski pulled off a similar look, while wife Anna went with what appeared to be a cross-over between zombie teen and puppy.

Mohamed Salah too was happy to show off his light-hearted side with his own costume.

It must be said, though, that the Liverpool hitman put rather less effort into dressing up than Ronaldo, with his own post showing him in training gear while fondling a pair of toy spiders.

Article continues below

Trying my hardest to look scary😬 pic.twitter.com/EYyExl7pFe — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 31, 2019

"Trying my hardest to look scary," he wrote on Twitter, but he might have to try a little harder next year to surpass this rather lazy attempt.

A little more impressive was the team photo offered by Tigres prior to the Liga MX club's 1-0 defeat of Toluca on Thursday.

Tigres' stars donned masks depicting Batman, the Joker and a host of other comic book and horror figures in a move that must have scared the life out of their opponents.