Chukwueze insists Villarreal are not going to Liverpool to lose in first leg of Champions League semi-final

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze believes the pressure will be on Liverpool when the two teams clash in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday at Anfield.

The Spanish outfit eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals to advance to the last four, and despite admitting the Reds come into the match as favourites, the Nigeria international insists the Yellow Submarine will not go down against their more fancied opponents.

"We know all about Liverpool and they are expected to win, so the pressure is on them," Chukwueze said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"We have a squad and manager good enough to compete against any team in the world. Because of the way Liverpool play some people have already made their own predictions but that is normal in football.

"We have a job to do and we are not going to Liverpool to lose. Why not aim for the best result over there? And that is what we hope to do."

After winning the first leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich at home by a solitary goal, Villarreal held the newly crowned Bundesliga champions to a 1-1 draw in the second leg to advance.

It was the 22-year-old West African who scored the equaliser and he has commented on that memorable night.

"I came on as a late substitute and scored a winner that I will never forget in my life," Chukwueze continued.

"You honestly have no idea how much it meant to the players, the club, our fans, and the city.

"Everything happened so fast. My teammates kept screaming 'Samu!' and I couldn't process it at that very moment. And honestly, I couldn't hold myself. I looked across to our fans and once I saw them with tears of joy, I completely understood the impact of that goal.

"I hope to write more important chapters in my career with Villarreal. I have more games to play, and personal glory is not the target."

Manchester City will play Real Madrid in the other semi-final scheduled for Tuesday night.