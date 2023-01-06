Carney Chukwuemeka is disappointed not to have scored maiden goal for Chelsea in 1-0 Premier League loss against Manchester City.

Chukwuemeka had arguably best chance for Chelsea vs Man City

Youngster explains feeling after missing target

The England youth international is eligible to play for Nigeria

WHAT HAPPENED: Chukwuemeka came close to getting his maiden goal for Chelsea in the 44th minute, but his effort came off the upright with the Manchester City goalkeeper well-beaten.

The teenager has now explained how the miss impacted him with the Citizens eventually winning the game by a solitary goal courtesy of Riyad Mahrez.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My heart skipped, literally, when I took the shot because I thought it was in!" Chukwuemeka told the club's website.

"Obviously, it wasn't meant to be [on Thursday] and I have hit the post but I have just got to keep working and hopefully it will come in the next few games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder was signed by Chelsea at the beginning of the ongoing campaign from Aston Villa.

He has made five Premier League appearances for the Blues after representing the Chelsea U21 side twice.

Prior to joining the London-based team, Chukwuemeka had played 12 league matches for Villa and provided an assist.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chukwuemeka is eligible to play for the Super Eagles; he was born in Austria to Nigerian parents before leaving for England.

He has represented England at youth levels but has not been capped by the Three Lions.

WHAT NEXT: Chukwuemeka might be involved on Sunday when Chelsea make a trip to the Etihad to play Manchester City in the FA Cup Third Round.