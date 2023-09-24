'Tough' - Christian Pulisic gives verdict on AC Milan's narrow win over Hellas Verona as USMNT star endures mixed afternoon

Christian Pulisic provided his verdict after AC Milan narrowly overcame Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A.

Milan beat Verona 1-0 with Leao striking early

Pulisic enjoying strong start to life in Milan

Has started every Serie A contest so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was enough to ensure victory, with Pulisic once again starting from the off at the San Siro. The USMNT star started strongly but his influence waned as the game progressed, though that did not prevent his side securing three points. Stefano Pioli's side currently occupy second place in the Serie A table and have bounced back well, following their heavy defeat in the Milan derby last weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Taking to Instagram following the game on Saturday, Pulisic wrote: ''Tough game but 3 points in the end.'' Fellow team-mates Tijjani Reijnders and Alessandro Florenzi could also be seen in the comments section, adding further praise for his performance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to nail down regular football at Stamford Bridge prior to his move to Italy this summer, it seems the USMNT international is once again thriving, having now started every one of Milan's domestic outings so far this season. He is playing alongside fellow former Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and both played their part as the Rossoneri held Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League last week.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? The Rossoneri are back in Serie A action on Wednesday evening, looking to continue their strong start to the new season. They travel to Cagliari, who are currently winless after four games played in 2023/24.