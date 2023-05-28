Christian Pulisic's nightmare season finishes with weak substitute display in final game of the season against Newcastle

Christian Pulisic came on as a late substitute and blew his chance to impress as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the final game of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic, who was among the substitutes for the seventh Premier League game in a row, replaced Noni Madueke after 88 minutes. He had a chance shortly afterwards when Raheem Sterling ran at the Newcastle defence and then teed it up for the American. Pulisic's shot was far too tame and was straight at goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, however.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest disappointment for the 24-year-old rounds off a terrible season for the player and the club. Pulisic has scored just one goal and set up another in the Premier League this season and was unable to establish himself as a regular starter under the three coaches they have had over the course of the campaign.

The United States international has one year left on his contract but has been linked with a transfer in recent weeks, with a move to Italy touted as a possibility. Incoming Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino will not have been impressed by his lack of impact in Sunday's encounter and may not stand in the way of a departure for Pulisic.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Pulisic will hope to be involved when USMNT take on Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in June before he decides on his next move.