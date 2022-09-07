The 30-year-old Black Star has penned a one-year deal to join the Turkish side for the rest of the season

Hatayspor have confirmed the acquisition of winger Christian Atsu whose last stint was in Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish club have announced the arrival of the 30-year-old Ghana international on a one-year contract with an option to extend the deal for another year.

"Christian Atsu is a new player for Hatayspor," the club confirmed on their social media pages," adding: "We have signed a one-year contract with an option to extend another year.

"Atsu, an experienced right and left winger, has played for several clubs in including Everton, Newcastle United, Chelsea, FC Porto and Malaga. We welcome Christian Atsu and wish him endless success with our maroon and white jersey."

He last featured for Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia where he made eight appearances but did not score for them. He had moved to Al-Raed from Newcastle United where he recorded 75 matches and scored three goals.

In 2013, Atsu signed for Chelsea on a five-year contract, for a reported £3.5 million, but he was immediately loaned out to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, for the rest of the 2013-14 season.

Another loan deal saw him turn out for Everton where he ended up making five appearances without a goal. He also played on loan to Bournemouth and Malaga in La Liga.

On the international scene, after making his debut for Ghana in a friendly against Lesotho on June 1, 2012, Atsu has gone ahead to win 65 caps and scored nine goals.

He was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2014 Fifa World Cup, starting in all the matches as Ghana were eliminated in the group stage.

Hatayspor are currently placed in position 17 on the 19-team Turkish Super Lig table with one point from four matches. They have drawn one, lost three and will next face Konyaspor in the at Eskisehir New Ataturk Stadium on Saturday.