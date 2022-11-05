Choupo-Moting quickfire goals, Mane with an assist as Bayern Munich dispatch Hertha Berlin

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting struck twice as Bayern Munich claimed a 3-2 Bundesliga victory against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Choupo-Moting’s sensational goalscoring form continues

Scored quick goals to extend Bayern lead

Sadio Mane created the chance for the opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern took an early lead in the 12th minute when Jamal Musiala struck with an assist from Mane.

After a run through the centre, Mane picked the teenager who managed to find the corner from inside the area.

Mane would have scored in the 24th minute after patient build-up by the Bavarians. Alphonso Davies shifted a pass into the box for the Senegalese forward, but his powerful shot from a tight angle was parried away by Oliver Christensen.

Bayern Munich extended their lead in quick succession in the 37th and 38th minutes, and both goals were scored by the in-form Choupo-Moting.

After Leon Goretzka’s shot was initially blocked, the Cameroonian reacted quickly to slide the ball past Christensen. Within a short period, he scored his second after Serge Gnabry’s pass was not fully cleared.

However, the quickfire goals from Choupo-Moting did not deter Hertha Berlin from mounting a considerable attack of their own.

The home side scored in the 40th minute through Dodi Lukebakio’s sensational volley. Marco Richter sent a cross over that the scorer met with precision to score and give his side what looked like a lifeline.

Hertha Berlin scored the second in the 45th minute after they were awarded a penalty. Benjamin Pavard fouled Davie Selke, and after a VAR check, the home side got a chance to score again, and Selke did not disappoint with a calm spot kick.

Although Bayern were dominant for the better part of the second half, they could not add more goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting and Mane continue to play key roles for Bayern Munich.

Their contribution to the goal-hunting mission has been sensational in recent games. The Cameroonian has now scored in seven straight games for the German side.

Against Freiburg, he scored and assisted, got an assist and a brace against Augsburg before a goal against both Hoffenheim and Barcelona. Against Mainz, the former PSG star scored and assisted before scoring a goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Mane scored a goal and assisted twice against Mainz after he had found the back of the net against Barcelona too.

ALL EYES ON: Mane and Choupo-Moting will continue to attract the spotlight in the remaining two Bundesliga games before the World Cup with Senegal and Cameroon respectively.

THE VERDICT: Additionally, Mane managed two shots, one shot on target, two key passes, and a passing accuracy of 89.5%.

On the other hand, Choupo-Moting registered a passing accuracy of 75%, with three shots and two shots on target.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE AND CHOUPO-MOTING? They are expected to partner again upfront when Bayern take on Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 before the World Cup.