Choupo-Moting on target as Bayern Munich outclass Hoffenheim to go second on Bundesliga table

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was on target as Bayern Munich defeat Hoffenheim 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Choupo-Moting has now scored five goals for Bayern

His form is welcome for club and Cameroon

Next assignment might be against Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED: The attacker was on target in the 38th minute after getting a fine pass from former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry. Jamal Musiala had scored the opening goal for the defending champions 20 minutes earlier after converting Leon Goretzka's assist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting has now scored a total of five goals and provided two assists across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

The experienced attacker helped the Bavarians move second on the table with 22 points, one less than leaders Union Berlin who will be in action on Sunday.

THE VERDICT: The 33-year-old's current form is welcome for the Bundesliga champions who lost Robert Lewandowski - their former target man - to Barcelona. With their eyes glued on this season's Champions League trophy, among other top silverware, he could play a key role in their quest for silverware.

Cameroon will also hope the towering attacker can continue his form ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20.

IN TWO PICTURES:

imago images

imago images

WHAT NEXT: The Cameroon international will hope to be involved on Wednesday when the Bavarians make a trip to Barcelona for their Champions League clash.