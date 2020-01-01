Choupo-Moting focused on winning Coup de France with PSG

The Cameroon centre-forward is hoping to add to his collection of titles with the Les Parisiens

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has stated he is keen to win the Coup de France when PSG tackle Saint-Etienne in the final at the Stade de France on Friday night.

Football in France was cancelled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic with the Parisians declared champions for the third consecutive time and ninth overall.

The French capital club is usually considered favourites to sweep domestic competitions, but it was not the case during the 2018-19 season where they lost 6-5 on penalties to Rennes in the Coupe de France final after ending 2-2 in extra time before bowing out of the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals after a shock 2-1 home loss by Guingamp.

Choupo-Moting now wants to add the title to his two Ligue 1 titles.

“Winning the Coupe de France is a real goal,” the Cameroon international told the PSG website.

“We didn't win it last season, like the Coupe de la Ligue. This year we need to win both. We will give everything to lift both trophies. We want to play and win. These trophies are the only ones I'm missing here in France.”

Choupo-Moting insists PSG should not take Saint-Etienne for granted, saying they earned their place by reaching the final which didn’t come by chance.

“I expect a team which will be 150 percent motivated. They know that we are the best team in France and it will be very, very difficult,” Choupo-Moting continued.

“So they have to have an incredible day. But everything is possible in football. We have to take this game very, very seriously. They still have a good team.

“You don't reach the cup final just by chance. You have to deserve it. They struggled a little bit in the league, but they can also have a very good day. So we have to take it very seriously and it won't be easy.”

Choupo-Moting scored a brace off the bench in the space of one minute in a 7-0 friendly win over Waasland-Beveren. He was clearly delighted to get into the scoring act after he netted five competitive goals during the previous season.

He is also happy to see competitive football return, with a new Ligue 1 season set to commence on August 23 with PSG hosting Metz at the Parc des Princes.

“First of all, it was our first game in four months at the Parc des Princes with supporters and it was a great feeling, of course,” the former Stoke City player said.

“And then to score in such a way... every goal is important, every goal is nice, for an attacker. But I think the first goal was really nice. And I like to see it also one more or two more times. And yeah, I'm happy that I scored and it's a good feeling, of course.

“Oh, it's a great feeling. Definitely. It's been a long time. I've never had such a long time without playing soccer. I think no professional footballer ever had had it: three and a half months. So I'm really happy to be back on the pitch, back with the guys.”