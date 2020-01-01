Chippa United's Eva Nga on his famous Kaizer Chiefs goal and Golden Boot ambition

The Cameroonian reminisces on his three strikes against the Team of Choice this season, goals he says were crucial for his career

Chippa United forward Bienvenu Eva Nga feels he can be one of the best strikers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by scoring “many goals” to win the Golden Boot.

After grabbing a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Maritzburg United, the Cameroonian believes he is in the right form to seal his best PSL season in Chippa colours.

The three goals against Maritzburg were his best performance this term in which he has featured in three games, against Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town City and the Team of Choice.

More teams

Eva Nga was one of the outstanding players during the PSL bio-bubble, with one of his goals denying Kaizer Chiefs three points in the 1-0 win he secured for his former club Bidvest Wits.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“I can score many goals because I have so much belief in my abilities. I work very, very hard here at Chippa. Winning the Golden Boot is my main ambition and I strongly think I can win it,’’ Eva Nga told Sowetan Live.

“That goal [against Chiefs] changed many things in my life. Before that goal, I was always worried about my future in South Africa. My friends were always asking me why I wasn’t scoring,’’ Eva Nga recalled.

Article continues below

“That goal meant the world to me... people started to notice me more on the streets and my confidence was boosted after scoring it.’’

Chippa travel to Stellenbosch in their next match on Saturday following the Fifa international break.

A deadly combination is expected between Eva Nga and Nigerian forward Augustine Chidi Kwem who has also been instrumental for the Chilli Boys.