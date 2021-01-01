Chile 0-0 Cameroon (2-1): Lionesses crash out of Tokyo Olympic Games race

The 2012 finalist have been knocked out during the qualifying playoff after losing their first leg encounter in Turkey

African giants Cameroon have crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers, 13 months after being defeated by Zambia.

The Indomitable Lionesses suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Caf–Conmebol intercontinental playoff first leg tie on Saturday, and appeared to be facing a fading chance of making an Olympic return.

Camila Saez and Carla Guerrero's efforts in either half handed La Roja the important first leg away advantage despite Ajara Nchout's late goal for the Africans in Antalya, Turkey.

While only victory would be enough for Cameroon to stand a chance of progression, Chile knew that they would progress if they avoided defeat, regardless of the drawing result at the same venue.

However, the 0-0 draw in the second leg of the playoff - as the Chileans claimed a 2-1 win on aggregate to ensure they secured their first-ever qualification ticket to the Olympic Games this summer.

Nchout and Gabrielle Onguene came close for the visitors but the Atletico Madrid star failed to put the ball past Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

On the other hand, the Chileans enjoyed their positive moments in front of goal when Yanara Aedo and Guerrero came close but Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina did well to halt them.

After the break, the Central Africans saw more of the ball until they were reduced to 10-player when Brigitte Omboudou was handed a red card, having got her second yellow card in the 64th minute.

Every effort to crawl back into the contest by the Cameroonians were futile as Jose Letelier's side held on to force a stalemate.

The result ended Cameroon's dream for an Olympic return since London 2012, while Chile earned their first ever qualification ticket to the Games this summer.

With the win, Chile become the 12th team at the Games, after Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Great Britain, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, holders the USA, Zambia and hosts Japan.

As the only African representative, Zambia will find out their opponents in the finals draw is scheduled on 21 April at Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.