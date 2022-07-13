​Chidera Ejuke: Hertha BSC sign Nigeria winger from CSKA Moscow

The Super Eagle will represent the German topflight side for the 2022-23 season after suspending his contract with CSKA Moscow

Hertha BSC have announced the signing of Chidera Ejuke on loan from Russian elite division side CSKA Moscow.

The Nigeria international had used the temporary employment rules approved by the world governing body Fifa to suspend his contract with the Horses.

Ejuke will now represent the Old Lady for the 2022-23 campaign before staging a return to the VEB Arena.

“Another arrival in Berlin: Chidera Ejuke has joined Hertha BSC on loan from CSKA Moscow and will play for the Blue-Whites next season,” a statement from the club website read.

After spells at Gombe United, Valerenga and Heerenveen, the Super Eagle joined the Moscow-based outfit on August 28, 2020, on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

In his first interview, the 24-year-old expressed his delight in his new challenge in Germany while disclosing why he chose the club.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m excited! I spoke to my agents, and we researched the club once we knew they were interested,” he told herthabsc.com.

“Once I had more information and a clear plan, I quickly knew I wanted to come here – and I have.

"I can’t wait to meet the lads and the staff. I know that last season didn’t go to plan, but we’re all here together now to start a new campaign – and I want to have some great moments with the team.”

Ejuke also stated how the advice of Cote d’Ivoire international Jean-Philippe Gbamin helped him choose the German league.

“I spoke with Philippe! He told me how much he loved the Bundesliga and that he has this great desire to play here again,” he continued.

“He told me only good things about the league and about Hertha. That obviously made me even more curious and was definitely a factor in my decision to come here.”

Meanwhile, Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic is upbeat that the pacy forward will add value to Sandro Schwarz’s squad.

“Chidera has proved himself in several European leagues already and brings good skills alongside speed and versatility. We’re sure that he’ll improve our game with his abilities,” said the 50-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Hertha, to the Bundesliga and this special challenge. I want to do my bit in helping the club achieve its goals.”

Ejuke – who will wear jersey number 40 – is the second African in Hertha's squad after former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng.