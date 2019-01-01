Nerijus Valskis feels Chennaiyin FC were unlucky not to score against Mumbai City FC

The Lithuanian forward also admitted that was nervous when the coach did throw him on for his home debut...

Chennaiyin FC opened their Indian Super League (ISL) season six points tally with a draw against Mumbai City FC at home on Sunday night.

Though the performance was a marked improvement from their opening game loss to FC Goa, the team would have been disappointed to not score. The likes of Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri and second-half substitute Nerijus Valskis all had good chances to score.

"We played well. We had a lot of chances. But they also had a few chances. We cannot let this happen always and need to improve our defending," expressed Valskis.

The 32-year-old lanky forward was thrown on by coach John Gregory in the final 15 minutes of the game to find a goal. He did get a couple of good chances to score but pulled his efforts wide.

He did admit to nervousness on making his home debut at the Marina Arena in Chennai but felt that had nothing to do with the missed chances.

"I was a bit nervous. When I got the chances, I had to go for it quick because there is not time to think and I was unlucky. We must learn from our mistakes and look forward. We had a positive game and created chances. (But) I must say we must play better," mentioned the Lithuanian.

Valskis is looking forward to Chennaiyin's next match against ATK, also at home, where they will hope to pick up their first win of the season.

"I hope I start on Wednesday and hopefully we get a win."