Chelsea’s Ziyech warns rivals he's still building his rhythm despite Malmo heroics

Hakim Ziyech has stated he is still working towards gaining full fitness after playing a key role in Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo FF.

The African star scored the game’s only goal and featured for 74 minutes as Thomas Tuchel’s men overcame their stubborn hosts.

In addition, Ziyech’s effort saw him match Marouane Chamakh to become the joint-highest scoring Moroccan in Champions League history.

But the former Ajax star claimed that he is not yet fully back in the groove, warning Chelsea’s rivals that he'll continue to improve as he features in more matches through the season.

“I try to be important to the team with some goals and assists,” Ziyech told Chelsea website.

“I had some hard times behind me. I had the injury and didn’t really recover fully from it. I work really hard, even when it’s not going how it’s supposed to go, but I always believed in myself and the things that I can do on the pitch.

“That’s why I’m still believing and trying to deliver on the pitch.

“I started good in pre-season, had the injury and I’m trying to find my rhythm again and that’s what I’m working hard for.

“I know what I can do and where my highest level is. As I said, I had some hard times with injuries and stuff and finding my rhythm again.

“I’ve never been able to get in the rhythm again, but that is something that you have to work hard for it and that’s what I’m doing every day, I’m trying to find that rhythm again.”

Ziyech also praised the Swedish elite division side, emphasizing that they made the Stamford Bridge giants work hard for the three points.

“It was a difficult game. They didn’t give us as much space as we had in the first game at home,” he continued.

“They were playing with their own crowd behind them and they give always an extra boost to them, so they made it really difficult for us.

“We weren’t in as big trouble as it looked like, but it was pretty hard, to be honest.

“They are a pretty difficult team to play against because they are playing so close to each other and closing all the spaces.

“Especially when they have a good game, it is really hard to beat them and find the spaces and create a lot, which I think is what makes it so difficult.”