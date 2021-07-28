‘I’m feeling great, sharp’ – Chelsea’s Ziyech ready for Premier League after Bournemouth win

The 28-year-old forward was happy with the progress the Blues are making this pre-season ahead of the start of the league campaign

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is ready to get the Premier League campaign started after the team’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth in pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The Blues were forced to battle from behind to win the match as Bournemouth took the lead through Emiliano Marcondes before two quick goals courtesy of strikers Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo, both second-half substitutes, gave them a win on the Dorset coast.

The Moroccan forward was handed his first start of pre-season by coach Thomas Tuchel and he was by partnered Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic in the attack, as Chelsea were looking to build on their 6-1 win over Peterborough United last week.

Despite failing to score against Bournemouth, Ziyech, who grabbed a hat-trick against Peterborough, believes he has done enough in pre-season to stake his position in the squad and added every player in the team is hungry to get started.

"I’m feeling great, sharp. I think for everybody, the days off that we’ve had have been good. Right now we can show our best, we are all hungry and sharp,” Ziyech told Chelsea TV after the game.

"The biggest thing is getting back the rhythm again, getting back to being fit again, to get the minutes in the leg. That’s the most important thing, to get ready for the real work.

"It’s always nice for the confidence but it’s not the biggest thing in the first place.

"We are enjoying every moment on the pitch right now, especially with the crowd back in the stadiums. It was a nice evening.”

On the team conceding first, Ziyech said: "That was the only thing but I think over the whole evening we had a good performance from everybody and we ended up winning 1-2.

"There was a lot of space, especially in the first half between the lines. I think we created a lot of chances in the first half, the only disappointment was that we didn’t score."

On the team’s next pre-season friendly against Arsenal, Ziyech said: "Those kind of games as a player everybody wants to play. We are looking forward to it.”

Ziyech further said he was happy to see new players getting goals.

"It's great to play with some new people. Broja and Ugbo with the goals are very talented. Ruben in midfield was very strong," he concluded.

After facing Arsenal, Chelsea will come up against another London club, Tottenham Hotspur, in their final pre-season match before they start their Premier League campaign with a home game against Crystal Palace on August 14.