Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi returns to England squad after injury absence

The teenage star has fought his way back into the international fold after a long lay-off and could now add to his two caps for the Three Lions

Gareth Southgate has included Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in his latest England squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The 19-year-old returned from a serious Achilles injury at the end of September, which had kept him out of action since April.

The talented winger has since featured in 10 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring once, while helping the team climb to fourth in the Premier League table.

Hudson-Odoi also appeared for England's Under-21's in a 5-1 win over Austria last month, scoring two goals and generally wreaking havoc in the final third of the pitch.

The Chelsea youngster has been rewarded for his recent performances with a call up to England's senior squad, with the international break set to take effect next week.

Southgate's men only a need a single point to qualify for next year's European Championships, but will be expected to win against Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 in comfortable fashion, before taking in a trip to Kosovo three days later.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been brought back into the fold after a long period out of action, having contributed four goals in 12 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side at the start of the new season.

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has been recalled, with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings included for a second consecutive round of international fixtures.

Tottenham's Dele Alli is the most notable absentee, omitted from Southgate's 27-man list despite featuring prominently for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit in recent weeks.

Everton defender Michael Keane has also been left out, while in-form Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish's long wait for a call-up continues.

Hudson-Odoi and Abraham will be joined in the attack by Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, who have been among the goals for Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Borussia Dortmund over the last month.

Chelsea and Tottenham midfielders Mason Mount and Harry Winks are also back in the fold, along with West Ham's Declan Rice, who is being lined up for a move to Old Trafford in the new year .

James Maddison and Fikayo Tomori, who have both been called-up previously this season, are the only uncapped players in the squad.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Delph

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Madison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson